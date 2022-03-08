Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.