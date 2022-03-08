Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 1,551,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.9 days.

OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.