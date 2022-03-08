Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

VLPNY stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

