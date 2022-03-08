Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

