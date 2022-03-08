Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,363. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
