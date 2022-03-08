Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,363. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.