Voyager Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,270% compared to the typical daily volume of 303 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,584. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

