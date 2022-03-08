W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, March 24th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

