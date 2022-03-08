Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waitr by 170.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waitr by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Waitr by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of -1.39. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.