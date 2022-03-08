Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Down 15.6%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.77. 8,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Wajax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

