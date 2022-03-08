Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

TSE WJX traded down C$3.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.59. 375,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,013. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$443.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.09.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

