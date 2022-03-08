Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

