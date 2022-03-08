Warp Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $166,667.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $640,346.02 and approximately $166,667.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $137.00 or 0.00351837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

