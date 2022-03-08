Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.32 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

