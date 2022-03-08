Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.36. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterdrop (WDH)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.