Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.36. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

