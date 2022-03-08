WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $231.81 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $231.81 million and approximately $40.47 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

