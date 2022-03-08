WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $198.15

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $198.15 and last traded at $198.15, with a volume of 68792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

