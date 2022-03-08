Webcoin Market Cap Achieves $4,306.86 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $4,306.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104802 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

