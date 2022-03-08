Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after buying an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 44,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

