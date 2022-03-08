Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

