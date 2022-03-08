Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 153,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

