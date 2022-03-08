Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

