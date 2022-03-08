Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle stock opened at $172.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

