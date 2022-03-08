Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

