Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

PPIH stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.44%.

About Perma-Pipe International (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.