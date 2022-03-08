Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $107.72 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

