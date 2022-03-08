Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.12 Million in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

