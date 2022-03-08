Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VEU stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

