Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $128.95 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

