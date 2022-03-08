Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN):

2/25/2022 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

2/24/2022 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00.

2/23/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $335.00 to $244.00.

2/22/2022 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

2/8/2022 – Penumbra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,416.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penumbra by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Penumbra by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

