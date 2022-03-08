Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

2/18/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00.

2/17/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2022 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

