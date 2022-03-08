Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) recently:
- 3/7/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 3/4/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
