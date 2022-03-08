Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – CTO Realty Growth was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – CTO Realty Growth had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – CTO Realty Growth was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – CTO Realty Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. 76,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,168. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CTO Realty Growth Inc has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

