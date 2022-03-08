Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kaltura (KLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kaltura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Kaltura was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/23/2022 – Kaltura was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/14/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kaltura stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 19,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Kaltura Inc has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

