Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of WB stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

