Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Shares of WB stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
