Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 505,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,420,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEJO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.