Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 47,743 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,743 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 30.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 39.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

