Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 46,242 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Grid Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 269.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 63,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 29.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $609.45 million, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

