Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 84,131 N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $151,000.

NABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NABL stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. N-able Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

