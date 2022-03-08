Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 11,783 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutanix by 13.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

