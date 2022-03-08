Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 21,591 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

