Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,304 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE PNM opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

PNM Resources Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.