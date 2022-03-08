Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 47,925 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atotech by 23.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $41,843,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $38,060,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.