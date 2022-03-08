Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 8,700 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

