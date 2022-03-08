Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,992,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

