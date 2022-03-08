Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPX opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

