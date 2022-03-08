Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $1.41 Million in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

CNVY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

CNVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

