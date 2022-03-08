Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of PBA opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

