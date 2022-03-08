Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of AudioCodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

