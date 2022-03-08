Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,151,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

