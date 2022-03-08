Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

